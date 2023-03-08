Ledeau charged in federal court in connection with October carjackings, pursuit

Santana Ledeau, 26, of Wolf Point, appeared in federal court on March 7 on multiple charges related to a convenience store robbery in Billings and armed carjackings in Billings and Cascade County last year.

Ledeau pleaded not guilty to an indictment filed on March 2 charging him with robbery affecting commerce; two counts of carjacking; attempted carjacking and two counts of using, carrying and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Suspect in custody after vehicle pursuit

Ledeau appeared in federal court in Great Falls and was detained pending further court proceedings, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

If convicted of the most serious crime, Ledeau faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release on the robbery charge and a mandatory minimum seven years to life in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, a $250,000 fine and three years of release on the firearm charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office

The indictment alleges that on June 11, 2022, Ledeau robbed a gas station convenience store in Billings and threatened an employee.

The indictment further alleges that on Sept. 30, 2022 near Billings, Ledeau brandished a firearm while carjacking a vehicle from a victim.

Ledeau is also accused of using a firearm while carjacking a vehicle from a victim on Oct. 17, 2022 near Cascade, and attempting to carjack a vehicle from a victim near Ulm the same day.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica A. Betley and Jeffrey K. Starnes are prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the Great Falls Police Department, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Cascade County Attorney’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office, Billings Police Department, Musselshell County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol.

