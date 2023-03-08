GFPD releases some details about March 7 shooting incident

Great Falls Police and other law enforcement officials gave an update on March 8 regarding Wednesday’s incident that resulted in a GFPD officer and a suspect being shot.

Around 3:50 p.m. March 7, a GFPD officer initiated a traffic stop near 17th Street and 13th Avenue South.

GFPD Chief Jeff Newton said it was a routine traffic stop.

The vehicle failed to yield and the officer did not pursue the vehicle.

A few minutes later, a second officer saw the vehicle near the 1400 block of 6th Avenue South where the suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, according to GFPD.

It appeared there were two people in the vehicle, according to GFPD.

A third GFPD officer located the two suspects near 12th Street and 5th Avenue South.

One of the suspects, identified as Jacob Bradley, 37, ran and the officer pursued on foot.

According to GFPD, after a short distance, Bradley allegedly turned and fired several rounds at the officer, striking him in his body armor and the right arm, according to Newton.

Officers on the scene performed tactical medical procedures and transported the injured officer to the hospital in a patrol car.

Bradley allegedly fled the area and was confronted by another GFPD officer within a block, where several shots were fired and the suspect was shot in the head and his injuries are critical, according to GFPD. HE was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Newton said both Bradley and the GFPD officer are still receiving medical care.

Bradley was on parole out of Yellowstone County at the time of the incident and charges related to the March 7 incident are pending, according to local law enforcement.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Bradley has a criminal record including convictions for criminal endangerment, escape, accountability for theft and endangering the welfare of children. The charges were in Yellowstone and Lewis and Clark counties.

In 2019, he was charged with escape in Yellowstone County for kicking out the back of a patrol car and running from police.

The second occupant of the vehicle was identified as Nikki Snell, who remained on scene and has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted person and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, according to GFPD.

Newton asked the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to lead the inquiry into the incident.

There are multiple crime scenes that remained active and secured overnight.

The investigation is ongoing and GFPD said they expect the remaining crime scenes to be released soon.

Newton said they are not releasing the names of the officers involved, including the injured officer.

“Incidents of this nature are always very serious for the officers and 911 dispatchers involved, and that extends to rest of the officers and civilian staff within our agency. We continue to be grateful and proud of them, and their families, for their dedication to keeping our community safe,” GFPD said in a release.

Newton thanked the other involved agencies, including the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, the Montana Department of Corrections, Adult Probation and Parole Great Falls office, the U.S. Marshal Service and Homeland Security Investigations, Great Falls Fire Rescue, Great Falls Emergency Services and Benefis Health System.

