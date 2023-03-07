Updated: GFPD responding to “serious incident;” officer, suspect shot

Updated at 7:42 p.m. March 7

The Great Falls Police Department is responding to “a serious incident” in the 1100 block of 5th Avenue South.

GDPD told media at 7:38 p.m. that they don’t foresee releasing any additional information about the incident tonight but most of the scenes will remain secure overnight and asked the public to avoid the area.

GFPD Chief Jeff Newton has asked the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate the incident, which is typical procedure in officer involved shootings.

GFPD said that around 3:50 p.m., officers attempted to execute a traffic stop and the vehicle did not yield.

The occupants bailed and fled on foot, according to GFPD.

Officers located the suspects within a few blocks and “after a short foot pursuit, shots were fired. One GFPD officer and a suspect was shot. Both were transported to the hospital with serious injuries,” according to GFPD.

GFPD is processing several areas related to the incident, including:

1100 block of 5th Avenue South

500 block of 12th Street South

1200 block of 6th Avenue South

1400 block of 6th Alley South

These areas will likely remain heavily restricted for awhile, according to GFPD.

Officers are not looking for anyone else at this time, according to GFPD.

The incident is near Longfellow Elementary School and Great Falls Public Schools said there would be no after-school activities or parent teacher conferences on March 7.

The conferences will be rescheduled, according to GFPS.

No GFPS students or staff were involved in the incident, according to GFPS.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

