Calumet activities may cause flaring, noise

Calumet Montana is initiating start-up activities for a new process unit through about March 20.

The unit startup activities may cause brief periods of additional flaring and noise over the next two weeks.

“Our first priority is the safety of our employees and the local community,” Carlos Centurion, plant manager, said in a release. “We are focused on safely and efficiently completing these start-up activities related to our renewable fuels expansion. Our crews will be working to complete our unit start-up activities and return the plant to normal operations within the next two weeks.”

