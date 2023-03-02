Two neighborhood councils meet March 6-10

Two neighborhood councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 2 meets at 5:30 p.m. March 8 in the West Elementary library.

Agenda items include West Bank One minor subdivision, GFPD volunteer program, neighborhood council spring event, Facebook page update, election of officers and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC2, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Neighborhood Council 9 meets at 7 p.m. March 9 at First Church of the Nazarene, 1727 2nd Ave. S.

Agenda items include the city animal shelter, Facebook page update, neighborhood watch, crime mapping report and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC9, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

