Planning board approves subdivision for new West Bank restaurant

The city planning board voted unanimously during their Feb. 28 meeting to recommend approval of a minor subdivision in West Bank for the planned Highway 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries.

The property, owned by Brad Talcott, is located at 17 3rd St. N.W. within the West Bank One development.

Business Bites: Emerald City Casino demolition; West Bank Landing permits submitted; no, there’s not a Chik-fil-A under construction; Baatz project progressing; Zadick wrestling club; Wellness406 open; Family Affair reopens; local chef on Food Network; Rise Athletics teams place nationally

It’s a 1.79 acre parcel zoned M-2 mixed use transitional and the northernmost and easternmost portions have existing parking for Kobe Seafood and Steak and the Staybridge Suites.

City Commission to consider $972K TIF request for West Bank Landing

The remainder of the property is undeveloped and the owners is proposing to subdivide the property into two lots.

One of the lots would be for the planned Highway 55 restaurant and the other would be developed at a future date, according to the staff report.

City staff provided information on the proposed subdivision to Neighborhood Council 2 and staff are planning to attend their March 8 meeting to discuss the request.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

