City considering expansion of BID district

City Commissioners will be asked during their Feb. 21 meeting to set a public hearing on the expansion of the downtown Business Improvement District.

Commissioners will be asked to set a public hearing for April 4.

State law allows for the creation of business improvement districts, as well as the expansion of a district.

The downtown district was established in May 1989, re-created in July 1999, again in July 2009, and most recently in February 2019.

State law specifies a BID shall not exist for more than 10 years unless the duration is extended in compliance with the provision for the district’s creation.

State law allows for the establishment or expansion of a district upon receipt of a petition signed by owners of more than 60 percent of the area of the property proposed to be included in the district or in the expansion.

A petition signed by 65.65 percent of the property owners within the proposed expanded areas of the district has been submitted to the city.

The commission has determined that the downtown BID “promotes the health, safety, prosperity, security and general welfare of the inhabitants of the City of Great Falls and has determined the district provides special benefits to those properties located within its boundaries,” according to the staff report.

The proposed expansion will generate an estimated $16,900 of increased assessment for the BID.

