Sunday Reads: Feb. 12
Hope everyone is enjoying the sunshine despite the wind.
Reuters: U.S. diesel prices drop as Europe’s ban on Russian imports begins
NPR: Google’s AI chatbot, Bard, sparks a $100 billion loss in Alphabet shares
Reuters: U.S. recession still likely despite resilient economic data – PIMCO
The New York Times: Florida officials had repeated contact with college board over African American studies
NPR: A food subsidy many college students relied on is ending with the pandemic emergency
Reuters: Walmart pushes back as major product suppliers ask for higher prices
Vice: American cars are getting too big for parking spaces
The Economist: Where the coming housing crunch will be most painful
The Washington Post: Biden says Americans’ lives don’t revolve around COVID. It should still be front and center, experts say
The Economist: The battle for internet search
The New York Times: China’s bid to improve food production? Giant towers of pigs.
Kaiser Health News: Congress told HHS to set up a health data network in 2006. The agency still hasn’t.
The Economist: DARPA, lasers and an internet in orbit
The New York Times: Reporter arrested while covering news conference in Ohio
The Washington Post: How Mina Kimes, ESPN’s football nerd, is shaping NFL coverage
Philadelphia Inquirer: Pennsylvania school funding trial decided in favor of school districts
Reuters: Croatian restaurant offers one pot menu cooked by robotic chef
The Economist: How a Manchester United superfan became a conspiracy theorist
The New York Times Style Magazine: When did hospitality get so hostile?
L.A. Times: New proposed permits threaten future of outdoor dining in Los Angeles
The Washington Post: Lost dog runs back to El Paso animal shelter where she once lived
NPR: Why grocery stores are the best date spots
The New York Times: Work burnout: How to spot symptoms and what to do
The Flathead Beacon: A tale of two chefs
NPR: Rebecca Black leaves the meme in the rear view
The New York Times: 2 charged with murder in 1975 killing of an Indiana teenager
The Atlantic: We’re already living in the Metaverse
The New York Times: Opinion | This is your brain on ‘deep reading.’ It’s pretty magnificent.
Oregon Public Broadcasting: Oregon brewers and distillers help lead the nonalcoholic beverage boom
The New Yorker: Why everyone feels like they’re faking it
National Geographic: Hogs are running wild in the U.S.—and spreading disease
The New York Times: Two kisses we never talked about
NPR: A different type of fishing: Magnets pull trash and treasure from Baltimore Harbor
The New York Times: The queen of Everest trains while working at Whole Foods