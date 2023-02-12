Library group seeking book donations for annual sale

The Friends of the Great Falls Public Library are asking for book donations for the annual spring book sale.

Bring your gently used books for collection to the alley on the northside of the library on any Saturday starting February 4th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All funds raised through the book sale goes directly to support the library.

To volunteer to help with this year’s sale, call the library for more information at 406-453-0349.

The book sale starts May 11.

