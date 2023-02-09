Three neighborhood councils meet Feb. 13-17

Three neighborhood councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Civic Center Gibson Room.

Agenda items include committee reports, library mill levy update and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC7, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 1 meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 in the Meadowlark School library.

Agenda item includes South Park Addition minor subdivision and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC1, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 8 meets at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 in the Women’s Annex of the Great Falls Transition Center, 1019 15th St. N.

Agenda items include the recommendation to retain or remove Michael Brainard, council vacancy and neighborhood concerns.

Parties interested in filling the council vacancy must be registered voters living within the council boundaries and willing to serve the remainder of a two-year position through December 2023.

More information on NC8, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

