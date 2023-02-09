Great Falls students selected for regional music ensemble
The Great Falls Public Schools music department is sending 54 students high school students to the All-Northwest National Association for Music Education Honor Ensembles.
The C.M. Russell and Great Falls High students will perform with students from Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Alaska in the Northwest Festival concert on Feb. 18 in Bellevue, Wash.
GFPS piloting chamber orchestra ensemble
This event will be the conclusion of the NW-NAfME Music Educators Conference that will be running concurrently with the Honor Ensemble Festival.
To be accepted, the students had to pass through a rigorous audition procedure.
Great Falls College choir presenting original pieces at Dec. 15 concert
“We are immensely proud of their musical success, and are also thankful of the public school teachers that have worked with the students in the classroom as well as the private instructors that work with the youth in our community,” according to a GFPS music department release.
The CMR symphonic band, with Christopher Kloker as director, has been selected as a showcase performing group for the NW-NAfME Music Education Conference on Feb. 17. They are one of three Montana groups slated to perform, and the only high school band invited to play a concert at the conference, according to the release.
Here is the list of students that were selected for All-NW, broken down by school:
|School
|Student Name
|Assignment
|GFH
|Hailey Anderson
|Alto 1
|GFH
|Daja Armitage
|Alto 1
|GFH
|Hayley Bouchard
|Alto 1
|GFH
|Elli Dunn
|Soprano 2
|GFH
|Emily Fleming
|Soprano 2
|GFH
|Abie Huntting
|Soprano 1
|GFH
|Wynter Kelley
|Soprano 1
|GFH
|Marin Lake
|Alto 1
|GFH
|Trey LaRocque
|Bass 1
|GFH
|Caleb Litzinger
|Tenor 2
|GFH
|Alyx McAdam
|Alto 2
|GFH
|Andrew Park
|Tenor 2
|GFH
|Tabitha Poppe
|Alto 1
|GFH
|Ashlyn San Miguel
|Soprano 2
|GFH
|Sanne Segers
|Soprano 2
|GFH
|Colton Spicher
|Tenor 2
|GFH
|Isabelle Swanson
|Soprano 1
|GFH
|Brayden Taylor
|Tenor 2
|GFH
|Grace Woldtvedt
|Alto 1
|GFH
|Claire Woods
|Soprano 2
|GFH
|Jackson Bautista
|Trumpet (Cornet)
|GFH
|Emma Guter
|French Horn
|CMR
|Elizabeth Barnes
|Soprano 2
|CMR
|Tristin Bobo
|Bass 1
|CMR
|Grant Brumwell
|Tenor 1
|CMR
|Julia Bushard
|Soprano 2
|CMR
|Heidi Clifton
|Soprano 1
|CMR
|Celia Conklin
|Soprano 2
|CMR
|An Dinh
|Tenor 1
|CMR
|Morgan Dunn
|Soprano 2
|CMR
|Cameron Gimenez Fisher
|Bass 2
|CMR
|Isabelle Grosenick
|Soprano 2
|CMR
|Alex Luongo
|Bass 1
|CMR
|Makenna MacDonald
|Alto 2
|CMR
|Jenika McCool
|Alto 2
|CMR
|Nora McKelvey
|Alto 2
|CMR
|Chloe Miller
|Soprano 1
|CMR
|Sofia Molyneaux
|Soprano 1
|CMR
|James Onstad
|Bass 2
|CMR
|Jack Orthman
|Tenor 1
|CMR
|Brennen Schmidt
|Tenor 1
|CMR
|Joshua Schultz
|Tenor 2
|CMR
|Joshua Shettel
|Tenor 1
|CMR
|Jacob Snider
|Tenor 2
|CMR
|Marcus Wait
|Tenor 2
|CMR
|Tristan Zaremski
|Soprano 1
|CMR
|Ashlynn Martinez
|Alto 2
|CMR
|Luke Banks
|Percussion
|CMR
|Madylin Connell
|Percussion
|CMR
|Landon Crook
|Trombone
|CMR
|Adam Elkin
|Tuba
|CMR
|Ari-El Gray
|Bb Soprano Clarinet
|CMR
|Onika Gray
|Bassoon
|CMR
|Kalub Janicke
|Tuba