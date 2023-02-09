Great Falls students selected for regional music ensemble

The Great Falls Public Schools music department is sending 54 students high school students to the All-Northwest National Association for Music Education Honor Ensembles.

The C.M. Russell and Great Falls High students will perform with students from Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Alaska in the Northwest Festival concert on Feb. 18 in Bellevue, Wash.

GFPS piloting chamber orchestra ensemble

This event will be the conclusion of the NW-NAfME Music Educators Conference that will be running concurrently with the Honor Ensemble Festival.

To be accepted, the students had to pass through a rigorous audition procedure.

Great Falls College choir presenting original pieces at Dec. 15 concert

“We are immensely proud of their musical success, and are also thankful of the public school teachers that have worked with the students in the classroom as well as the private instructors that work with the youth in our community,” according to a GFPS music department release.

The CMR symphonic band, with Christopher Kloker as director, has been selected as a showcase performing group for the NW-NAfME Music Education Conference on Feb. 17. They are one of three Montana groups slated to perform, and the only high school band invited to play a concert at the conference, according to the release.

Here is the list of students that were selected for All-NW, broken down by school:

School Student Name Assignment GFH Hailey Anderson Alto 1 GFH Daja Armitage Alto 1 GFH Hayley Bouchard Alto 1 GFH Elli Dunn Soprano 2 GFH Emily Fleming Soprano 2 GFH Abie Huntting Soprano 1 GFH Wynter Kelley Soprano 1 GFH Marin Lake Alto 1 GFH Trey LaRocque Bass 1 GFH Caleb Litzinger Tenor 2 GFH Alyx McAdam Alto 2 GFH Andrew Park Tenor 2 GFH Tabitha Poppe Alto 1 GFH Ashlyn San Miguel Soprano 2 GFH Sanne Segers Soprano 2 GFH Colton Spicher Tenor 2 GFH Isabelle Swanson Soprano 1 GFH Brayden Taylor Tenor 2 GFH Grace Woldtvedt Alto 1 GFH Claire Woods Soprano 2 GFH Jackson Bautista Trumpet (Cornet) GFH Emma Guter French Horn CMR Elizabeth Barnes Soprano 2 CMR Tristin Bobo Bass 1 CMR Grant Brumwell Tenor 1 CMR Julia Bushard Soprano 2 CMR Heidi Clifton Soprano 1 CMR Celia Conklin Soprano 2 CMR An Dinh Tenor 1 CMR Morgan Dunn Soprano 2 CMR Cameron Gimenez Fisher Bass 2 CMR Isabelle Grosenick Soprano 2 CMR Alex Luongo Bass 1 CMR Makenna MacDonald Alto 2 CMR Jenika McCool Alto 2 CMR Nora McKelvey Alto 2 CMR Chloe Miller Soprano 1 CMR Sofia Molyneaux Soprano 1 CMR James Onstad Bass 2 CMR Jack Orthman Tenor 1 CMR Brennen Schmidt Tenor 1 CMR Joshua Schultz Tenor 2 CMR Joshua Shettel Tenor 1 CMR Jacob Snider Tenor 2 CMR Marcus Wait Tenor 2 CMR Tristan Zaremski Soprano 1 CMR Ashlynn Martinez Alto 2 CMR Luke Banks Percussion CMR Madylin Connell Percussion CMR Landon Crook Trombone CMR Adam Elkin Tuba CMR Ari-El Gray Bb Soprano Clarinet CMR Onika Gray Bassoon CMR Kalub Janicke Tuba

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

