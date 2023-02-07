Apartment project for Dick’s RV Park is off

The request to rezone the Dick’s RV Park property has been pulled from the city agenda.

Micah Balisky, the property owner, informed the city planning department Feb. 7, about seven hours before the meeting that the purchase agreement between him and Craig Development, which was planning a 513-unit apartment complex on the property, has been terminated.

Balisky asked the city planning office to stop the rezone proceedings.

City Commission asked to set March 7 public hearing for Dick’s RV Park rezone for 513-unit apartment complex

The request to rezone the property was on the City Commission agenda for a first reading and to set a public hearing for March 7.

There was a concern that the rezone would be approved, but that the city would not approve the creation of tax increment financing district in the area that the developer was hoping for.

City staff were not supportive of the creation of a TIF district in the area based on the state law requirements and that they didn’t believe the area was blighted, which would have been a requirement to establish the district.

Planning board changes direction, recommends approval of Dick’s RV Park zone change for apartment complex

City Manager Greg Doyon had scheduled a commission work session on the potential TIF district for the Feb. 21 meeting.

The property is currently zoned R-10 mobile home park and the developer was requesting a change to R-6 high density multifamily for the proposed apartment complex.

City planning board to again consider Dick’s RV Park rezone

Opposition to the project primarily focused on traffic and access to the site, but few people attended the second planning board meeting on the project in January when the board voted to recommend approval of the rezone.

City board denies, potentially delays decision on plan for apartments at Dick’s RV Park

In December, the neighborhood council voted to support the project.

The Great Falls Development Authority also supported the project citing the need for more housing in the community.

