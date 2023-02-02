Two neighborhood councils meet Feb. 6-10

Two neighborhood councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 2 meets at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in the West Elementary library.

Agenda items include the Neighborhood Council spring event, Facebook page update, the election of officers, Council of Councils recap and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC2, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Neighborhood Council 9 meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at the 1st Church of the Nazarene, 1727 2nd Ave. S.

Agenda items include Facebook page update, Neighborhood Watch, crime mapping report, Council of Councils recap and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC9, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

