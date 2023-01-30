Two neighborhood councils meet this week.

Neighborhood Council 6 meets at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 in the Sunnyside School library.

Agenda items include council vacancy, Council of Council recap and neighborhood concerns.

Residents interested in filling the council vacancy must be registered voters living within the council boundaries and willing to serve the remainder of a two-year position through December 2023.

More information on NC6, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 3 meets at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2 in the Riverview School music room.

The meeting will also be streamed live on the council’s Facebook page.

Agenda items include Facebook updates, committee reports, fundraising for Skyline Park and Valley View Park, report to City Commission, Council of Council recap and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC3, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

