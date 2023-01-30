Sunday Reads: Jan. 29
Little behind on this week’s reading list as Jenn went to Virginia for the week to visit family.
Stay warm Great Falls.
Reuters: Falling costs may boost McDonald’s, other restaurant profits in 2023
The New York Times: Video of Tyre Nichols beating raises questions about medical response
NPR: ‘Everybody is cheating’: Why this teacher has adopted an open ChatGPT policy
Axios: How opioid misuse is costing health systems
Associated Press: US EPA estimates costs of extinguishing an Alabama landfill fire that’s burned since November have reached $2.8M
The New York Times: ‘You have to learn to listen’: How a doctor cares for Boston’s homeless
The Economist: The age of the grandparent has arrived
San Francisco Chronicle: ‘We have to act’
The Economist: Most children in poor countries are being failed by their schools
The Wall Street Journal: CVS, Walmart to cut pharmacy hours as staffing squeeze continues
L.A. Times: After the drought, the deluge
NPR: Gel manicure safety: What to know about UV nail dryers and cancer risk
The New York Times: Three friends pooled their finances and bought a Queens house together. Which one did they choose?
The Washington Post: Want a well-trained dog? Start with a better-trained human.
NPR: Bear in Boulder, Colorado, takes 400 selfies on wildlife camera
The Atlantic: Yes, you have to be smart to play Jeopardy
New York Magazine: Inside Elon Musk’s ‘extremely hardcore’ Twitter
The Washington Post: Homeless mom left her dog with sad note. A shelter reunited them.
NPR: Nonalcoholic drinks aren’t just for Dry January: The Mindful Drinking Fest
The Athletic: Meet the 14-year-old hockey phenom who’s ‘going to be a household name’
The New York Times: Juan Carrito, Italy’s beloved brown bear, dies in traffic accident
The Washington Post: State Department to phase out Times New Roman font, adopt Calibri
The New York Times: A farmer secretly paid for his neighbors’ prescriptions for years
The Washington Post: CBD not shown to be safe enough for use in food or supplements, FDA says
The New York Times: How sites like Tripadvisor and Yelp are fighting fake reviews
The Washington Post: She found late father’s bucket list, then spent 6 years completing it
NPR: What Marie Kondo says sparking joy really looks like
The New York Times: A fake death in Romancelandia
The Washington Post: Why some health experts say platonic love trumps romantic love
L.A. Times: Best hidden Los Angeles staircases for working out
The New York Times: Dog walkers are making over $100,000 in New York City
NPR: An Alaskan puppy bus is making people’s days on the internet
The Cut: What does middle age actually feel like?
LAist: Excitement and alarm greet online fast fashion giant Shein’s LA expansion
Minnesota Public Radio: Inside the world of cornhole playing with Minnesota’s first professional player