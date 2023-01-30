Great Falls library hosting Black History Month event

The Great Falls Public Library is hosting a special event celebrating the heritage of Great Falls’ Black community at 6 p.m. Feb. 2 in the Cordingley Room.

This free program, open to the public, is co-sponsored by the Alma Smith Jacobs Foundation, a non-profit promoting education, and the GFPL.

Featured will be the public premier of the documentary film Leader, Activist, Librarian: The Alma Smith Jacobs Story produced by the Great Falls Library Foundation. A variety of speakers and performers will include GFPL Director Susie McIntyre, Kathy Reed, Kelly Lampkin, Christell Benson with the Community Gospel Choir, Alexander Temple Saints Dancers, Mayor Bob Kelly, Ken Robison, Malmstrom D.E. and I Council, Bishop Marcus Collins, and a sampling of “soul food.”

