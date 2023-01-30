GFPS board reports “high satisfaction” with superintendent performace

The Great Falls Public Schools board completed its annual review of the superintendent last week.

The board released a summary of their evaluation on Jan. 27.

In a release, Board Chair Gordon Johnson wrote that the board was “pleased to report high satisfaction with the job performance of Superintendent Tom Moore and commend him on his exemplary leadership of the Great Falls Public Schools. Mr. Moore received high marks in all areas of the evaluation from the trustees. The general areas covered in the evaluation include personal qualities, relationship with the board, educational leadership and district goals and strategies.”

The board used an evaluation instrument that they adopted in November and was publicly available.

The Electric reported in November that the board was accepting public comment on Moore’s performance.

The board received seven written comments by the Jan. 5 deadline and no one made public comment on the superintendent’s performance during their Jan. 9 meeting.

Gordon said those community submissions were discussed with Moore during his board evaluation session.

Last year, there were 54 public written comments submitted in the superintendent review process.

No public written comments were submitted in 2021, according to the board.

In language identical to last year’s evaluation, Gordon wrote that the board “expressed appreciation of Mr. Moore’s outstanding commitment to the community through participation at many school and community events. His dedication to educational excellence is unsurpassed. The Board of Trustees recognizes Mr. Moore’s continued dedication to interact with the Great Falls business community and for the ongoing partnership with Malmstrom Air Force Base and pro-military support of MANG. Mr. Moore’s professional demeanor continues to provide steady and civil, leadership.”

Gordon wrote that Moore also participates in and researches educational trends in Montana and nationally.

Moore oversees 10,300 students; 1,340 staff members and 21 buildings, according to the board.

“The Board of Trustees are uplifted by his continued enthusiasm for his role as superintendent and look forward to another year under his capable leadership,” Gordon wrote.

The school board evaluates the superintendent’s performance at least annually, “using standards and objectives developed by the superintendent and the board, which are consistent with the district’s mission and goal statements,” according to the district.

Moore was selected as superintendent in 2019 under a two year contract.

In 2019, the board voted 6-1 to approve a three-year contract with a pay increase for Moore.

