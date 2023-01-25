Business Bites: Emerald City Casino demolition; West Bank Landing permits submitted; no, there’s not a Chik-fil-A under construction; Baatz project progressing; Zadick wrestling club; Wellness406 open; Family Affair reopens; local chef on Food Network; Rise Athletics teams place nationally

Emerald City Casino

Demolition has begun on the former Emerald City Casino at the corner of 10th Avenue South and 17th Street.

The owners acquired the neighboring former Carriage Trade Dry Cleaner building and that building is also being demolished.

City staff received and approved demolition permits for both buildings.

The owners are planning to build a new casino building on the site, according to plans submitted to the city.

Here’s our story from June 2022 with more background: Business Bites: Cartwheel demolition planned for Chipotle; Fiesta En Jalisco managers leaving; Emerald City Casino demolition planned; The Electric’s 5th Anniversary party; Downtown Night Market; new Panda Express location planned

West Bank Landing

The city has received building permits for the new Panda Express and Townplace Suites hotel in West Bank.

City Commission to consider $972K TIF request for West Bank Landing

Chik-fil-A

Rumors have been circulating around social media that a Chik-fil-A is currently being built in Great Falls.

Not true, according to city permits and Chik-fil-A itself.

The Electric checked again, and the company said there has been no change since we checked last in September.

“We are always evaluating potential new locations in the hopes of serving existing and new customers great food with remarkable service. While we hope to serve the Great Falls community in the future, we do not currently have any locations to confirm,” according to a Chik-fil-A response to The Electric.

Baatz Building

The city has received the building permit to renovate the Baatz Building.

NeighborWorks Great Falls is renovating the building at 400 2nd Ave. S. into permanent supportive housing.

The building has been vacant for several years and is in need of significant renovation as it was not well maintained as an apartment building prior to being boarded up.

NWGF receives $6.1 million in low income housing tax credits for Baatz Building renovation

NWGF was awarded $6.1 million in low income housing tax credits from the Montana Board of Housing in 2021 for the project.

Residents of the apartments will pay rent, have a lease and have one on one support from a case manager to help build independent living and tenancy skills as well as be connected to community based physical and mental healthcare services. The first floor of the building will house both case management professionals as well as the community-based service providers, according to NWGF.

Wrestling Club in Augusta

Mike Zadick posted this week that after his father died in 2020, the family sold the first property he had purchases, the former Holiday Motors site in Great Falls.

The buyers planned to demolish the building and Zadick said he negotiated with them to deconstruct and remove the building so he could haul it to Augusta and reconstruct it.

He has since purchased a property in Augusta and his “vision is to have this building be a positive impact to the great community of Augusta, MT and surrounding communities. Within the walls I will open up a kids wrestling club, Benchmark Wrestling, and pass on my experience and knowledge about the sport and how it relates to life. I plan to utilize the remaining space for a wellness/multi use facility for the community and its senior citizens.”

Zadick has created a nonprofit named Benchmark Wrestling to fundraise for the project. For more information or to get involved, call Zadick at 319-541-0904.

Wellness406

Wellness406 is now open at 125 N.W. Bypass Suite H.

Jess Hough said that they offer massage therapy, infrared sauna sessions, halotherapy/salt therapy for up to six people in a session and will be doing meditation sound journey classes.

Hough said they also have a gym open to members 24 hours.

Their number is 406-315-3146 and they’re on the Mindbody scheduling app.

Family Affair

Family Affair has reopened under new ownership at 616 26th St. N.

Local chef on Food Network

Mike Hallahan, executive chef and managing partner at The Block Bar & Grill/ Enbär, will be featured on Guy’s Grocery Games at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time Jan. 25 on Food Network.

Rise Athletics

Over the weekend, the Altitude and Ozone teams from Rise Athletics competed a national competition in Missouri.

Altitude, the junior level two team, placed first as national champions and earned a bid to the All Star Worlds in Orlando, Fla. They competed against more than 50 other teams.

Ozone, the senior level three team, placed third in their division.

Business Bites: The Wild Hare open; Rise Athletics going to national competition; Alumni Club blacklisted by Malmstrom; Trail Mixer and Legacy Awards coming up [2022]

All Star Worlds is a “very exclusive opportunity to compete against the best of the best in competitive cheerleading,” according to owner Lani McCarthy.

This is Rises’ second time heading to Worlds, the first go round was in May 2020, when they came in fourth.

On Jan. 29, all five teams from Rise will compete in Missoula.

