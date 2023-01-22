GFPS rebidding Sunnyside, Meadow Lark projects

Great Falls Public Schools going back out for bid for projects at Sunnyside and Meadow Lark elementary schools.

The projects were identified for American Rescue Plan Act, federal COVID relief, funds during an October 2021 GFPS board meeting.

The district bid the projects earlier, but the bids exceeded the budgets funds available for the projects, according to GFPS staff.

GFPS discusses progress, needs in technology

The projects are HVAC and window replacement at Sunnyside and the addition of four classrooms at Meadow Lark.

HVAC and window projects at Loy, Riverview, Sacajawea and Valley View elementary schools have already been completed.

The Sunnyside project has been adjusted to only include window replacement and the HVAC portion has been cut to reduce the overall costs, according to district staff.

GFPS approves facility projects

The Sunnyside project is an estimated $865,361 and the Meadow Lark project, which includes four new classrooms, circulation space and restrooms, is an estimated $2.083 million.

“Due to the ongoing overcrowding at Meadow Lark Elementary School and the long-term impact of continued large kindergarten classes, the recommendation is to address this ongoing problem by adding four classrooms. When the enrollment exceeds 550 students, additional staffing will need to be added to meet accreditation standards,” according to GFPS staff.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

