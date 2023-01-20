Alluvion completes purchase of former Roosevelt school

Alluvion Health closed on the purchase of the former Roosevelt School on Jan. 20.

In April 2022, the Great Falls Public Schools board voted to accept an $899,000 offer on the vacant building at 2501 2nd Ave. N.

The initial closing deadline had been October, but Alluvion requested an extension, which the GFPS board set for Feb. 1.

Brian Patrick, GFPS business operations director, said the district received the check on Jan. 20 and the money will be deposited in the building fund and used for general maintenance which includes roof projects.

Alluvion used operations reserves for the purchase and no public funds, according to Tyler Menzales, the agency’s associate vice president of business development.

Menzales said Alluvion hasn’t yet reached out to the city regarding zoning since it’s early in the project.

Alluvion plans to begin design and architectural work at what they’ve renamed the Roosevelt Collaborative Project, in spring of 2023, with construction on the building slated to begin in the fall.

In the first phase, Alluvion will offer a pediatric clinic, autism spectrum services, and employer-sponsored childcare on the ground floor of the location.

In the second phase, Alluvion plans to build up to 16 single-family housing units on the top two floors, separate from the other services.

“The acquisition of the former Roosevelt School will allow Alluvion to expand our services into children and family services – a focus of healthcare with significant demonstrated need in the Great Falls region,” Kate Nessan, Alluvion’s strategic partnership director said in a release.

Alluvion was the only bidder on the property.

Roosevelt School was initially approved for construction in 1911, but bids came in about $100,000 over budget, Patrick said, and it took until 1927 for construction to start with the initial building costing about $80,000.

Additions to the building were construction in 1939, 1950, and 1956. As a part of the 2016 master facilities plan the school was replaced by Giant Springs Elementary School. During the bond construction projects, it was used as a temporary school site during the construction of both Giant Springs Elementary School and Longfellow Elementary School.

The school was surplused by the GFPS board in June 2021, “because the property was determined to be obsolete, undesirable, or unsuitable for the school purposes of the district.”

In August 2021, the board approved the advertisement of request for qualifications for a real estate agent services and selected Catalyst Commercial as the agent.

A market data analysis including comparable properties was completed and the sale price was established at $899,000.

According to state law, funds from the sale of district property must be credited to the debt service fund, building fund,

general fund, or other appropriate fund, at the discretion of the trustees.

