Great Falls mural named among top 100 worldwide

One of the murals installed during last summer’s ArtsFest MONTANA is named in the top 100 murals worldwide for 2022.

Street Art Cities named Cobre’s eyes mural at 815 1st Ave. N.

Voting is open on the Street Art Cities app to choose the best murals for the year.

BID seeking walls for 2023 mural festival

“Weather you vote or not, it’s just pretty dang cool that a creation from ArtsFest Montana is among the top,” according to Great Falls Montana Tourism’s weekly newsletter.

According to Street Art Cities, Cobre said of his mural: “It’s so easy to get lost in his gaze, because I love his eyes. They are brown. Black coffee, without sugar… That coffee that makes you sleepy, coffee that makes you sleepless. Another night without being able to sleep, because of that coffee, which tomorrow I will want again.”

Commission approves TIF funding for downtown mural lighting

Street Art Cities started in 2016 to create an online map to help two street art hunters search more effectively in their cities. Since then, it’s grown into an app with international artwork mapped.

Murals spark conversations about public spaces, growth

Last year, ArtsFest included nine artists installing at least eight murals around downtown Great Falls.

The festival returns in August 2023 and the Downtown Business Improvement District is seeking property owners interested in having a mural installed on their buildings.

