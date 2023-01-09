MDT seeking comment on two projects

The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal to rehabilitate about three miles of Highway 87/89, west of Great Falls.

The project begins just east of the intersection with 57th Street, and extends east, ending just east of the Stockett Road (S 227) / Highwood Road (S 228) intersection.

The existing sealant has outlived its life expectancy and is deteriorating. Proposed work includes applying new sealant in the joints between the concrete panels and at various cracks to keep water from penetrating under the concrete slabs. The intent of this project is to seal the joints and cracks to preserve the concrete and extend the service life of the existing road, according to MDT.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2024, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed, according to MDT.

Comments may be submitted online or in writing to MDT, Great Falls office, P.O. Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Note that comments are for project UPN 10313000.

MDT is also seeking comment on a proposal to resurface about 13 miles of Interstate 15, north and south of Dutton in the southbound lanes. The project begins approximately four miles southeast of the Dutton interchange, and extends north, ending about one mile north of the Collins interchange.

Proposed work includes milling the existing southbound surface, applying a new overlay, finishing with a seal and cover (chip seal), upgraded pavement markings, and signage. The southbound ramps, rest area parking area, and crossroads will receive a crack seal, seal and cover, and new pavement markings. The purpose of the project is to address the deformation, cracking, and ride issues in the driving lanes, and apply a friction course to extend the life of the road, according to MDT.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2024, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed, according to MDT.

Comments may be submitted online or in writing to MDT, Great Falls office, P.O. Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Note that comments are for project UPN 10237000.

The public can contact Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer James Combs at 406-454-5900 or acting Project Design Engineer Jeania Cereck at 406-454-5898 with questions or comments about the projects.

