Business Bites: Second legal pot shop planned; Backroads Bar and Grill opens; new casino, tap house opening; AgriTech expanding; dental studio open; Mighty Mo launches new community fundraising; downtown moves; traffic signal box call to artists; Great Falls Clinic unveils new logo

Legal pot shop

Great Northern Naturals, owned by Shawn Brass, is planning to open a recreational marijuana dispensary at 1700 Vaughn Road, the former DeWitt Machine.

The shop is in the city limits and Great Falls Fire Rescue issued a safety inspection certificate on Jan. 5.

Golden Goose Casino

George Richard, owner of Ike and Susan’s Casino and Lounge is opening a casino and tap house in the former Savage Motorsports building 1421 Central Ave. W. that will be the Golden Goose Casino.

Building permit and safety inspection certificate applications have not yet been received by the city for the project, according to city staff.

Savage Motorsports

Savage Motorsports has moved into the former Salvation Army building at 4910 10th Ave. S.

Backroads Bar and Grill

Backroads Bar and Grill has opened at 370 Vaughn S. Frontage Road.

AgriTech Park

In 2022, the Great Falls Development Authority purchased 250 acres for the AgriTech Park, an industrial district off 67th Street North and 18th Avenue North, near Malmstrom Air Force Base.

The land is subdividable and GFDA is seeking new business to move into the park.

Highwood Dental Studio

Dr. Derik Powell has opened Highwood Dental Studio at 2300 12th Ave. S., Suite 109. He is currently accepting new patients and emergencies. Patients can call at 406-761-1837.

Call to artists

The Great Falls Business Improvement District is continuing the Traffic Signal Box program for local artists interested in design of public art on selected traffic signal boxes.

The program began in 2011 and is part of an effort to continue beautification in downtown Great Falls.

The TSB Art Project enhances the pedestrian and driving experience by incorporating artwork directly into the streetscape.

This summer, the BID will complete one traffic signal box at the northwest corner of 2nd Avenue South and Central Avenue.

The TSB Art Project is a public art opportunity open to all artists residing in Cascade County.

Artists who wish to participate can review the call to artists document for the specific requirements.

The call to artists can be picked up at the BID office located at 318 Central Ave. or downloaded here.

Emerging artists are encouraged to apply.

The submission deadline for artists to be considered for the project is 3 p.m. March 10.

Miss Linda’s Winter Extra-va-dance-a

Miss Linda’s School of Dance is hosting their Winter Extra-Va-Dance-A fundraiser at The Newberry on Jan. 21.

The event featured 16 new dance pieces in various dance styles such as: hip hop, ballet, modern, tap, musical theatre, and more.

The Young Dancers Company is a pre-professional dance training program at Miss Linda’s began 39 years ago and prepares students for professional work in the arts industry.

The event includes food, music, cash bar, raffles and a silent auction. Proceeds go to company dancers to support their travels and continued training.

Funds raised during last year’s event helped the dancers attended training sessions in New York City where they took classes with the Rockettes, saw Broadway shows, and trained with other dancers from nationwide.

Tickets are $40 or $275 for a table of eight and are available at Miss Linda’s, 612 1st Ave. S. or online. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Great Falls Clinic

The Great Falls Clinic launched new logos.

“With the growth and positive changes occurring at the Clinic and Hospital, we felt it was time for a new look,” Chief Executive Officer Wayne Gillis said in a release.

Since the previous logo had been a part of the clinic identity for many years, the clinic incorporated elements from the previous logo and blend them into the new one.

The name for the hospital also changed. After much feedback and consideration over the years, they’ve dropped the word ‘clinic’ from the Great Falls Clinic Hospital so that it is clearer to the community. The new legal name for the hospital is Great Falls Hospital. As a group, they’ll still have two practices: Great Falls Clinic and Great Falls Hospital.

There have been no changes to the Great Falls Clinic operations or ownership.

Mongolian BBQ

Mongolian BBQ in the Target shopping center will be closed Jan. 13-Feb. 3.

Big Sky Quilts

Big Sky Quilts at 101 Central Ave. is holding a moving sale through Jan. 9.

Owner Joyce Watson told The Electric that they’ll be maintaining their online store until the move and are awaiting final details to announce their new location.

Life in Bloom

Life in Bloom is moving again.

The flower shop is currently in the Times Square Building at 525 Central Ave. but is moving to the space currently occupied by Klover at 301 Central Ave. in mid-February.

Business Bites: Klover going online; MT Pints potentially closing; Let’s Play moving; Ignite Great Falls; Carnivorium for sale; apartment redevelopment planned; new event center open

Snowball

The Great Falls Ski and Board Club is hosting their annual Snowball Jan. 14 in the Elk’s ballroom.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. to members and their guests, guests are $15, for the club social with light appetizers. Paid members are free.

Doors open at 8 p.m. for the general public and tickets are $10.

The event is members only until 8 p.m. with registration open to new members.

Mighty Mo

The Mighty Mo has launched a new community oriented fundraising program.

“Our goal is to facilitate fundraising through nonprofit organizations that will benefit our community. Since Mighty Mo’s inception in 2013, we have prided ourselves on our commitment to our community, primarily through our Raise A Pint events. Now, we are ready to add another program to our daily commitment to our community,” according to the Mo.

They’ve launched “Great Falls Proud 365” and will be essentially “selling” every date in the calendar year. When someone purchases a date, they’ll receive a “Great Falls Proud 365” logo desk calendar and select from a list of nonprofits for 50 percent of the profit to be donated toward.

To purchase a date or incorporate it into a Raise A Pint night, contact Kayla in the taproom at taproom@mightymobrewco.com.

Participating nonprofits are: United Way of Cascade County; Great Falls Public Schools Foundation; Opportunities, Inc.; Family Connections; Family Promise of Great Falls; Great Falls Public Library Foundation; Great Falls/Cascade County Crimestoppers; and the Great Falls Community Food Bank.

Tres65

Tres65 is hosting a grand opening at 114 Central Ave. on Feb. 11.

