City approves rec center lease for daycare

City Commissioners unanimously approved a new three-year lease Community Recreation Center during their Jan. 3 meeting.

The lease is to A Child’s World to operate a portion of the rec center as a daycare.

A Child’s World has had an agreement to use a portion of the rec center since November 2003.

The daycare last renewed its lease in 2019 for the same monthly rate of $1,500.

Laurie O’Leary recently bought the company out and is changing the name to Community Early Education Center.

The lease provides an area on the lower level with access to the outside play area and gym depending on availability.

O’Leary told commissioners she plans to expand their operation to provide daycare services to more children.

She’s in discussions with Park and Rec staff to take over more space in the building over time, and potentially lease or purchase the full building once the city closes the rec center when the new indoor aquatic and recreation center in Lions Park opens, according to city staff.

Significant adjustments to the lease will require commission review, according to staff.

Under the lease terms, A Child’s World agrees to maintain the leased premises, including the building and improvements, in good condition and repair through day-to-day maintenance and repair.

The city will maintain the building foundation, all structural components, concrete slabs, exterior walls and façade, roof, ceiling and all utility lines serving the premises.

The city will also provide maintenance, repair and snow removal of the parking lots and sidewalks adjacent to the leased premises.

