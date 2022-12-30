“French Connection” program Jan. 10 at Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center

Artist and Historian Ron Ukrainetz explores the personal lives of Toussaint Charbonneau and Francois Labiche, and the roles they played as vital members of the Lewis and Clark Expedition during his “French Connection” program at 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center theater. Ukrainetz considers how the outcome may have been entirely different had they not been selected to accompany the expedition.

Both Labiche and Charbonneau were influential members in the exploration of the northwest under the direction of Captains Lewis and Clark.

Ukrainetz is a professional artist and a member of the Lewis and Clark Honor Guard.

He has a passion for early history and is widely known for his portrayals of both Toussaint Charbonneau and Francois Labiche, according to an interpretive center release.

The program is a free presentation sponsored by the Portage Route Chapter of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation, as part of the Ida Johnson lecture series.

For more information contact the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center at 406-727-8733.

