County makes planning, zoning board appointments

County Commissioners made appointments to the county planning and zoning boards during their Dec. 27 meeting.

There was no public comment on either of the board appointments.

The planning board had three vacancies.

Commissioners voted to reappoint Richard Liebert and Rob Skawinski.

They also appointed new applicant, Makenzie Rummel.

The planning board terms run through Dec. 31, 2024.

There were also three vacancies on the zoning board of adjustment and commissioners voted to reappoint Katie Hanning, John Harding and Ken Thornton.

Liebert and Rummel also applied for those board positions.

