Business Bites: Ulmers closing; Anderson ZurMuehlen merging; first marijuana dispensary moving forward in city limits; apartments completed; spas coming

Ulmers

Ulmers Auto and Truck Service is closing Dec. 30 as the owners are retiring.

They stopped taking new work on Dec. 15 to allow time to finish existing work.

Owner Greg Ulmer said his dad opened the shop in 1945 with the goal of providing “professional, full-service repair and maintenance with consistent and friendly service. We have fulfilled that dream and had the good fortune of providing mechanical services to generations of customers.”

Anderson ZurMuehlen

Anderson ZurMuehlen is merging with Pinion, a Colorado firm, effective Jan. 1.

Top Shelf Botanicals

The city planning office issued the building permit for the proposed Top Shelf Botanicals marijuana dispensary to renovate space in the Wheat Building at 750 6th St. S.W.

They company also submitted their sign permit application.

The city hasn’t received their Safety Inspection Certificate application yet as they’re still going through the state licensing process.

Spas

The city planning office had received a building permit application to renovate the building located at 1908 10th Ave. S. for a business selling hot tubs spas and massage chairs.

Arc Apartments

The city planning office has issued a temporary occupancy permit for another apartment building at the Arc Apartments complex on Division Road. The contractor is planning to have the third building ready for occupancy by February, according to the city.

