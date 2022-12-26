GFPS hosting jazz workshop concert Jan. 6

The Great Falls Public Schools music and art department is hosting the annual jazz workshop concert on at 7 p.m. Jan. 6 in the C.M. Russell High School auditorium.

This concert features the Russtones and Blue Notes jazz bands and Russell Ayres and Rhapsody chamber choirs from Great Falls and CMR high schools.

The district is also bringing back special guests and clinicians from the University of Idaho Lionel Hampton School of Music after a few years absence.

The Idaho faculty will work with the students in rehearsals and workshops prior to the concert, and will also perform selections as a jazz combo the night of the concert.

The concert is free and open to the public.

