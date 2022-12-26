Construction progressing on city’s new indoor aquatic facility

Construction is progressing on the city’s new indoor aquatic and recreation center in Lions Park.

The new indoor aquatics and recreations center is 45,000 square feet of new construction that will include a recreation pool, lap pool, gym, fitness center, walking track, multipurpose room, party room, locker rooms, restrooms, child watch area, lobby, offices, storage and mechanical rooms at 900 29th St. S. in a potion of Lions Park.

The city received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense for the project that was identified in the 2016 Park and Recreation Master Plan. The city will match that with $10 million through the sale of bonds by the park district.

In December 2022, the governor’s office notified city officials that they’d been awarded a $200,000 tourism grant through the Montana Department of Commerce.

In November 2021, commissioners awarded a $18.3 million contract to Swank Construction.

In March 2022, commissioners approved a change order that reduced the cost by $244,655 by changing materials.

In July 2022, commissioners approved $91,029.58 worth of changes to the construction contract.

The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.

The new indoor aquatic and recreation center will be owned and operated by the city. Staff have said in numerous public meetings that they will develop a fee structure that will apply to all users, civilian and military.

The facility was designed by LPW Architecture with TD&H Engineering and will meet training needs for Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Montana Air National Guard.

The Natatorium was closed in 2018 and the city manager has said on many occasions that once the new facility is operational, he’ll recommend closure of the existing city recreation center on 2nd Avenue North.

For more background on the new indoor aquatics and recreation center, read our previous coverage:

City approves contract changes for indoor aquatics center

City considering change orders for indoor aquatics center

City reduces cost for aquatic center construction; approves fundraising agreement

City reduces construction contract cost for aquatic center

City staff recommending $18.43 million contract for new aquatic center

City postpones decision on aquatic center construction contract

Staff asking commission to postpone award of aquatic center contract for more review time

City breaks ground on indoor aquatics, recreation center

City considering water main contract for aquatic center on Aug. 17

DoD finds no violation in city process for aquatic center

City budget approved; work on aquatics center continuing

Commissioners approve permit, aggregation and vacating streets for aquatics center

Commission holding public hearings on portions of aquatic center project during May 18 meeting

City Commission sets public hearing on permit for aquatics facility

City Commission scheduled to set public hearing on new aquatic center during April 20 meeting

City planning board unanimously recommends permit approval for aquatic center in Lions Park

City to receive $20 million in COVID funds; aquatic center plan updated; GFPD chief replacement process underway; Civic Center façade contract pushed to April 6

City, design team update neighborhood on aquatics facility plans

City continuing plans on aquatics center for Lions Park

Park Board supports aquatics center move to Lions; discusses visitor center lease, legislation that could impact park maintenance district

City proposes Lions Park as new site for aquatics facility

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

