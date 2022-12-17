Electric City Winter Classic youth basketball tournament is in January

The 2023 Electric City Winter Classic youth basketball tournament, sponsored by Steel Etc. and the Great Falls Community Recreation Center, will be held over two weekends this year.

The Girls Youth Tournament including teams, grades 3-8 is Jan. 7-8.

The Boys Youth Tournament including teams, grades 3-8 will be Jan. 14-15.

The registration deadline is Dec. 20 or when the team limit is reached. The $280 team fee is due at the time of registration.

The following divisions are full:

Boys: 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 8th grade

Girls: 6th and 7th grade

Call the rec center to be placed on the waitlist for those divisions.

Registration can be done 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling Erica or Jerry at 406-727-6099 or at the rec center, 801 2nd Ave. N.

Games are played in gyms at the Community Recreation Center, Great Falls High School, CMR High School, West Elementary, Great Falls Central Catholic, East Middle School, Paris Gibson Education Center and North Middle School.

Saturday games will include a round robin pool play.

Saturday games begin at all locations at 8 a.m. and end at 8 p.m. at several locations.

Each team will play three games with Saturday results seeding them for the single elimination tournament on Sunday, beginning at 8 a.m.

Saturday schedules will be available on the Park and Rec website. Gate admission per day is $5 for adults and $3 for youth ages of 6-17, 5 and under are free; admission is good for all games, all day at every location.

For more information, contact the Community Recreation Center at 406-727-6099.

