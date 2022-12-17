City rec center holding holiday activity days

The Community Recreation Center is offering a “School’s Out Fun Day” for school age children in kindergarten through 5th grade on Dec. 23, 27, 28, 29 and 30.

Roller-skating, bowling, trip to the movies, and many other activities are in store.

Registration is open. The center can take a max of 15 children each day.

The fee is $30 per child each day.

Drop off hours are between 7:30- 9 a.m. with activities for the day beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Pick-up hours are between 3-5:30 p.m.

Parents are asked to provide your child with lunch/snack for the day and dressed appropriately for the weather.

Register at the Community Recreation Center, 801 2nd Ave. N. For more information call 727-6099 and speak to Erica McNamee or Jerry Jordan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

