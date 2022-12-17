City approves alley vacation for new tire shop

City Commissioners voted unanimously during their Dec. 6 meeting to approve an alley vacation for the planned development of a new Discount Tire store.

Staff recommended approval of the request with some conditions.

The Discount Tire Company, on behalf of the property owners, requested the vacation of a portion of 10th Alley South for development of a new store.

Tire shop planned for former Loading Zone property

No one spoke in opposition to the vacation and the Great Falls Development Authority spoke in favor.

The property north of the alley is currently occupied by the former Buffalo Saloon at 2400 10th Ave. S., the Playground Lounge and Casino at 2408 10th Ave. S., and the Loading Zone Bar and Casino at 2412 10th Ave. S.

The southern half of the property is a partially improved parking area.

Tire shop planned for former Loading Zone property

To the east of the subject property is Ski’s Western Motel at 2420 10th Ave. S. and the portion of the alley adjacent to the motel is not part of the vacation request.

The applicant is proposing the vacation of the alley, purchase of the subject property, and relocation of existing utilities to accommodate a larger buildable area, according to the city staff report.

The applicant is also proposing to abandon the western portion of the sanitary sewer main that currently runs the length of the subject property.

Business Bites: Barges on the river; Loading Zone closing; car wash proposed for former Ryan’s Cash and Carry; Nourish kitchen moving; Signature Med Spa open; bakery opens; fitness equipment installed in Gibson Park; Jazz Night at The History Museum; Invest Downtown is Oct. 20

A small portion of sanitary sewer main will remain along the eastern edge of the subject property, requiring the dedication of a utility easement and installation of a manhole at the end of the main for maintenance access, according to city staff.

The sanitary sewer main and service will remain as constructed for the property to the east. The sewer utility relocation will be reviewed and approved by city staff if commissioners approve the vacation of the alley.

Staff told the application that sanitation access must remain for both lots if the vacation is approved and the redevelopment proposal is subject to further review as part of any future building permits.

In November, commissioners voted to approve a resolution of intent to vacate the portion of the alley.

During their Dec. 6 meeting, commissioners will conduct a public hearing on the vacation request.

Relocation of utilities to accommodate the proposed new tire store will be done at the property owner’s expense and easements will be established for any remaining utilities and needed access, according to staff.

Staff has proposed conditions of approval for the alley vacation including an amended plat and aggregating the parcels under a single owner, and any utility relocation and alley vacation designs must meet city standards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

