Business Bites: Klover going online; MT Pints potentially closing; Let’s Play moving; Ignite Great Falls; Carnivorium for sale; apartment redevelopment planned; new event center open

Kristina Remsen, owner of Klover, is closing her brick and mortar store on Central Avenue on Jan. 21, but will keep the shop running as an online boutique.

She opened the store in downtown Great Falls about five and a half years ago.

“In the beginning I was so adamant that I did not want to be just another online boutique…it was the brick-and-mortar experience that was my dream. Being able to create long lasting relationships with the people who came through my doors. Being able to physically see the effect that feeling good in an outfit can have on a person and being a part of making that happen. I’ve met so many amazing people that I never would have otherwise. There have been wonderful lessons and extremely tough lessons, incredible highs and challenging lows, and everything in between,” she said in a Facebook post.

She said the decision to close the physical location was difficult, but she’ll keep the online shop running, host monthly pop-ups around Great Falls and has some “really fun stuff in the works.” She’ll also keep running their mobile boutique throughout the state.

“I could never say thank you enough to everyone that has been so supportive of Klover along the way, and I sincerely hope you’ll continue to be as we navigate this change of scenery business-wise! This business has been about family since day 1-both of my boys have literally grown up within my shop walls. And this community has embraced me and my little shop helpers since the beginning,” Remsen said.

MT Pints

MT Pints has leased their location, which has been for sale for months.

Restaurant owner Nate Weisenberger said the the property has been purchased, pending an appraisal.

He said the buyer intends to change the concept for the space, “meaning there is a good chance MT Pints will be closing its doors at the end of the year.”

The building is currently owned by Brad Talcott, who has not returned an email from The Electric about the sale.

Let’s Play Games and Toys

Let’s Play Games and Toys has purchased the commercial space at 417 Central Ave. and will be moving there sometime this spring.

Belles and Lace has the lease through the end of January and are closing in February. Once they move out, Let’s Play will be painting, installing new flooring and doing some minor renovations.

“As we get closer to spring, we will have a better idea of dates and will share more updates as we have them,” the company said. “We really love being a part of downtown Great Falls and were super excited that we were able to purchase a property that allowed us to still be here.”

Carnivorium

Carnivorium has been listed for sale.

Owner Dave Snuggs said in an email, “I am going to stay involved in the selling process so that I can assist the potential new owner(s). I am hopeful that they are local and will keep Carnivorium here in Great Falls as well as continue to support charities.”

Apartments

Community Preservation Partners, LLC of California and Hampstead Development Partners, Inc. of California are planning to redevelop Sunshine Village and Broadview Manor affordable multi-family rental housing complexes on the sites at 710 and 714 4th Ave. N.W., 720 and 724 42A Street and 600 13th Ave S.

These complexes consist of 60 one-bedroom, 12 two-bedroom, 10 three-bedroom, and 10 four-bedroom units, which includes 72 units for elderly persons and 20 units for families.

These projects will be exempt from property taxes and the companies are submitting an application to the Montana Board of Housing for federal Tax Credits financing.

The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding the need for affordable multi-family rental housing in the area to the Montana Board of Housing, P.O. Box 200528, Helena, MT 59620-0528; or electronically here.

Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. Dec. 19.

Joann Fabrics

Joann Fabrics has submitted an application to renovate and move into the last remaining tenant space left from the former Herberger’s store space. The other spaces are filled by Harbor Freight and Fit Republic.

Event Center

Gary Hackett has opened a new event space in his building at 511 Central Ave. The space has more than 5,000 square feet available and is ready for holiday parties. Call Hackett at 406-868-8478 for more information.

Ignite

Registration is open for Ignite 2023, hosted by the Great Falls Development Authority.

During the event, local developers and business owners give short presentations about projects that will start or open in 2023.

This year’s event is 8-10 a.m. Jan. 13 at Meadow Lark Country Club.

