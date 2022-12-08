Neighborhood councils meet Dec. 13-15

Several neighborhood councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 1 meets at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 in the Meadowlark School Library.

Agenda items include the River’s Edge Apartments/Dick’s RV rezone, Neighborhood Watch ambassador report and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC1, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 2 meets at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in the West Elementary Library.

Agenda items include possible GFPS School Board candidate Rodney Meyers, planning for the spring council event and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC2, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Neighborhood Council 4 is hosting a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St. N.

Agenda items include Cottage Grove Addition phase 3 annexation and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC4, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

