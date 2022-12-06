Ski Club movie screening Dec. 7

The Great Falls Ski and Board Club is bringing in Teton Gravity Research’s newest ski and snowboard film, “Magic Hour” to The Newberry on Dec. 7.

This will be a family friendly event so all ages are welcome.

TGR films usually feature their home mountain Jackson Hole Resort as well as Cooke City area in Montana along with places around the world, according to the ski club.

Tickets are available here or at The Newberry box office any day before or day of the event.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with the movie starting around 7 p.m.

Be sure to arrive by 6:30 p.m. to participate in giveaways before the show.

Beverages will be available to purchase at the venue and this will be a seated event with some standing room available if people prefer, according to the ski club.

Tickets are $10 for kids age 6-16 and $15 for adults. Kids five and under are free.

