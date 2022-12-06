FWP citizen advisory group meets Dec. 14

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks Region 4 Citizen Advisory Committee meets at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at the FWP Regional Office in Great Falls.

Citizen Advisory Committee members will receive a presentation on FWP’s priorities for the upcoming legislative session and discuss topics of interest with local lawmakers who are also invited to the meeting.

The Region 4 CAC is a twenty-member general advisory group meeting four to five times per year to provide input and feedback to FWP on a variety of issues including fisheries and wildlife management, state parks, outdoor recreation, public access and law enforcement.

Members represent a diversity of backgrounds and outdoor interests, coming from communities across north central Montana, according to FWP.

FWP has CACs in all seven regions of Montana, and all meetings are open to the public. Learn more here.

