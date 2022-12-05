Library hosting film screening, panel discussion on vaccine development

The Great Falls Public Library is hosting a film screening and panel discussion on vaccine development at 6 p.m. Dec. 6.

The library, in partnership with the Carter County Museum and Humanities Montana, is screening “Hilleman: A Perilous Quest to Save the World’s Children” and holding a panel discussion afterward with Tiffany Hensley-McBain, an assistant professor at the McLaughlin Research Institute; Rachel Arthur, executive director of the Indian Family Health Clinic; and Abigail Hill, Cascade County health officer.

The event is in the Cordingey Room at the library.

Library presents master plan, levy proposal to city commission

“The program invites participants to discover the process of scientific inquiry and vaccine development through the inspiring life of Dr. Maurice Hilleman, who was born in Miles City, and laid the foundation for the modern fight against pandemic disease,” according to the library.

Great Falls library board pursuing levy

In 2020, Carter County Museum in Ekalaka designed and produced the exhibition “Shots Felt ‘Round the World: Maurice Hilleman and the Montana origins of the fight against pandemics” using collections donated to the Museum of the Rockies by the Hilleman family, along with Montana newspaper stories that describe contemporary accounts of infectious disease throughout Montana history.

The exhibit went on display in Ekalaka in 2021 and is touring through Montana with a grant from Humanities Montana. It will be on display at the Great Falls Public Library through the end of December during regular business hours.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

