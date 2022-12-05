City considering Civic Center improvement project

City Commissioners will consider a contract during their Dec. 6 meeting for Civic Center improvements.

Staff is proposing approval of a $179,967 professional services agreement with Cushing Terrell for design services.

Staff has been working with the company to review current conditions and future needs for the heating/cooling systems and electrical equipment in the Civic Center.

Staff is recommending approval of the design contract so construction can begin in the spring or summer.

Commissioners identified the HVAC/boiler/transformer upgrade project in the Civic Center as a Tier 1 project for the city’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act, or federal COVID relief funds, in April.

“Because of the way these systems are integrated with one another Cushing has recommended combining the designs under one project, thus named the Civic Center systems improvement design project. Cushing has suggested moving forward with the HVAC portion of the project first to enable ordering of the long lead equipment,” according to city staff.

The design will include the necessary architectural, mechanical and electrical construction documents to enable bidding by a qualified contractor, according to staff.

“Due to their familiarity with the Civic Center building and infrastructure, they are well suited to provide an integrated design for the overall project,” according to city staff.

