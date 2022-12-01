GFHS locked down due to reports of possible armed person in area; multiple officers in the area

Updated 2:56 p.m. Dec. 1

Great Falls High School went into lockdown around 2 p.m.

The action was taken as a precautionary measure after the Great Falls Police Department was notified a former student was possibly in the area of the school and possibly armed, according to GFPD.

There are multiple officers in the area, both in uniform and plain clothes, according to GFPD.

There have been no confirmed sightings of the former student and there is no confirmation the student is armed, according to GFPD.

School resources officers are continuing to investigate a report of a former student on campus. It was reported that the former student has access to a weapon and may have it on their person, according to GFPD.

The Great Falls Public Schools District and GFPD said the lockdown and shelter in place have been lifted.

School is operating normally but officers will remain in the area as a precaution, according to GFPD.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

