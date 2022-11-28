Filing opens Dec. 8 for GFPS board election

Filing for the May 2023 Great Falls school board election opens Dec. 8.

Filing is open through March 23 to appear on the ballot, but the write-in filing deadline is March 30. Those who file as write-ins will not appear on the ballot.

There are three positions on the May ballot for three-year terms.

The school board members who are up this year are Bill Bronson, Kim Skornogoski and Amie Thompson.

Brian Patrick, GFPS’ business operations director, explained the election timeline to board members during their Nov. 28 meeting,

The school election is set for May 2 and will cost the district an estimated $40,000, Patrick said.

The school board is required to call for an election by Feb. 21, 2023 with a resolution stating the date of the election and whether it will be by mail or poll, Patrick said.

March 31 is the deadline for the board to pass a resolution stating exact levy amounts if they plan to run a levy election, Patrick said.

That’s also the deadline to declare the election by acclamation and cancel the election if the number of candidates is equal to or less than the number of open trustee positions.

