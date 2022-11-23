Business Bites: Belles and Lace closing; first Arc Apartments getting ready to open; permits for new restaurants; Montana Credit Union expanding

Belles and Lace Bridal

Belles and Lace Bridal downtown is closing Jan. 30.

“This decision did not come easy after almost 10 years in business, and a lot of factors played into our choice to close our doors. and not all of them are negative. Sue is ready to enjoy retirement so congratulations to her and the next step in her life. And after they started up this business when she was 24, Courteney is also ready for the next adventure,” owners Courteney and Sue Ferrin wrote.

“Words cant accurately express how much each and every one of our brides means to us, all of our friends and family that make owning a business possible. You are the world to us and this is a huge thank you to y’all,” they wrote. “But it is hard. And it is your entire life. When it is time to move on…it is time.”

Brides with incoming dresses will be contacted and all dresses in the shop are 25 percent off, plus there’s a retirement sale.

Arc Apartments

The city planning office has issued a temporary occupancy permit for the first eight units of the Arc Apartments on Division Road.

The 216-unit apartment complex was approved in 2016 at the corner of Division and Smelter Avenue Northwest.

The developer, Farran Realty Partners, the same company that built the Talus Apartments south of Benefis Health System, received approval for the plan in 2016, but went back to the Design Review Board in 2017 due to a major change in the layout and building configuration.

Chipotle

The city planning office issued a shell permit for the new planned Chipotle at 1900 10th Ave. S., the former Cartwheel property.

The tenant improvement permit for the same restaurant is under review, according to city planning.

Highway 55

The city has received a building permit application for a Highway 55 Burgers and Fries location on a vacant parcel behind Kobe in West Bank One. Staff is reviewing the application now.

West Bank Landing

The city received a shell permit application for a new 8,000 square foot mixed use commercial building in West Bank Landing. Staff said it’s proposed for the vacant lot where Wendy’s was interested in building and the tenants have not yet been identified, but one is likely a restaurant.

Montana Credit Union

In June 2022, Montana Credit Union was granted an expansion to their field of membership by the National Credit Union Administration, opening up their field of membership to 44 counties across the state of Montana.

Steve King, president/CEO of Montana Credit Union, will be retiring at the end of 2022 after 45 years in the credit union industry.

He’ll be will be succeeded by Executive Vice President John Hageman on Jan. 1, 2023. Hageman has been with the MCU since 2015.

