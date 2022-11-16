The holiday season is kicking off and here at The Electric, we want to share a bit of our holiday spirit.

This reporter won’t be breaking out the holiday decorations or Christmas decorations until after Thanksgiving, but there’s lots of community events and we’re ready to spread a little holiday cheer.

We’re bringing back the 12 Days of Great Falls Cheer that we created last year.

There will be lots of ways to participate, share and spread the holiday spirit.

12 Days of Great Falls Cheer [2021]

Brace yourselves, folks, I don’t get to go home for Christmas again this year and there are few things I love more than sharing the holiday spirit with my friends and well, everyone, so you’re about to get all of my holiday cheer, amplified to do a little good while I’ll be playing every version of my favorite Christmas song, O Holy Night, and if I’m not paying attention, you might even catch me singing it.

As much as I love being home for the holidays and especially for one of my all-time holiday events, the Grand Illumination at Colonial Williamsburg, I’m pretty excited to be spending the holiday season with my Great Falls family for the Stroll and Symphony concert and hopefully make a wreath.

The people here and those favorite festivities are pure, simple joys to me.

My Christmas wish for you Great Falls, is to find those pure, simple joys.

12 Days of Great Falls Cheer

Nov. 17: Ladies Night for downtown shopping and festivities. Think about planning holiday craft/wreath making days since those options are expanding, but also filling up quickly!

Nov. 22: Great Falls Grateful: Share what you’re grateful for on social with #gfgrateful and/or send an email to jenn@theelectricgf.com and we’ll compile a post of all those things we’re thankful for this year. If you’re like me, there’s a lot to be thankful for.

12 Days of Great Falls Cheer: Great Falls Grateful [2021]

Nov. 25: Launch The Electric’s 2022 Holiday Gift Guide.

Nov. 26: Parade of Lights with the downtown window display competition and it’s Small Business Saturday so get out there and support your local businesses.

Nov. 29: Day of Giving: we’ll have information on local nonprofits and how/what to donate.

Dec. 2: Community Traditions: Share your holiday traditions with us via social or email them to jenn@theelectricgf.com. It’s the Christmas Stroll and we’ll be featuring some other local classics like the Symphony holiday concert and the trolley tours.

Dec. 6: Volunteer Day: We’ll have a list of holiday volunteer opportunities and are encouraging the community to get out there and contribute to your community through volunteerism on this day, or taking this day to plan a future volunteer activity.

Dec. 8: Eat, Drink and Be Merry: In between the shopping, spend some time eating, drinking and being merry all over town.

Dec. 13: Random Act of Kindness Day: Do something, anything, nice for someone else around you. Share any random acts of kindness bestowed upon you on The Electric’s post or by email jenn@theelectricgf.com. We’re pretty sure there’s a lot of good left in the world, particularly in our own community.

12 Days of Great Falls Cheer: Random Act of Kindness Day, Giving Trees, Candy Cane Lane [2021]

Dec. 16: Give a gift. There’s several toy/gift giveaways around town to participate in, find an Angel Tree to give a gift to someone who may not have gifts coming under their tree and plan to check out Candy Cane Lane Dec. 16-17.

Dec. 21: Holiday movies and holiday stories. Check out holiday movie night at The Newberry. Watch a holiday movie, my personal favorite is Prancer, or share a holiday story.

Dec. 23: Winter activity day: Get outside, go skiing, snowshoeing, skating, visit Bighorn Outdoor Specialists. Bonus activity that’s weather dependent: community snowball fight/build a snowman day!

