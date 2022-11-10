Veterans Day ceremony planned for Centene Stadium Nov. 11

The annual Veterans Day ceremony is 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Centene Stadium due to the cold weather.

The ceremony will be broadcast on Facebook live and 89.9FM KGPR Great Falls Public Radio.

This year’s speaker is World War II veteran Durl Gibbs.

Gibbs was born in 1925 in Idaho and enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduating from high school, according to the program notes.

He was assigned to the 381st Regiment, 96th Infantry Division of the U.S. 10th Army.

On Easter morning, April 1, 1945, his regiment was part of the assault force against Imperial Japanese troops on

the Pacific island of Okinawa, according to the notes.

Years later, he reunited with the family of a Japanese soldier killed in Gibbs’ foxhole.

Gibbs settled in Fergus County after the war, according to the notes.

