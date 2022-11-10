City Christmas ornament now available

The Historic Preservation Office’s 2022 Christmas Ornament is now available and commemorates Gibson Park.

The park has been a part of the city since 1883.

Business Bites: Barges on the river; Loading Zone closing; car wash proposed for former Ryan’s Cash and Carry; Nourish kitchen moving; Signature Med Spa open; bakery opens; fitness equipment installed in Gibson Park; Jazz Night at The History Museum; Invest Downtown is Oct. 20

“City founder Paris Gibson was a fervent believer in the importance of public access to green space, and the townsite company he headed set aside the land for what was originally called Cascade Park in the original plat. He thought that parks contributed to the health and well-being of all the city’s residents and created a space where social classes could mingle and foster a spirit of unity and cooperation,” according to the city.

The park has been a place for picnics, concerts, games, and long walks to thousands of residents and visitors.

Gibson Park pond wall repair underway [2021]

Improvements have added the duck pond, flower garden, band shell, playground and, most recently, an outdoor gym.

New play structures being installed at Gibson Park [2018]

These pewter ornaments designed by local artist Sheree Nelson are available now at the planning department in the Civic Center as well as at The History Museum, the Great Falls Public Library, Cassiopeia Books and Dragonfly Dry Goods.

The price for new ornaments is $15. Past ornaments available in the city planning office for $10.

The first ornament, in 2008, featured the Civic Center and marked the 75th anniversary of the New Deal, of which the Civic Center was a project.

Since then, ornaments have celebrated the Vinegar Jones Cabin, Great Falls’ first permanent residence; the Great Northern Depot, now Energy West; the Ursuline Centre; Great Falls High School; Paris Gibson Square; the Commander’s Quarters at Fort Shaw; C.M. Russell’s Studio; the Masonic Temple, Belt Theater; the Cascade County Courthouse; 10th Street Bridge; and Black Eagle Dam.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

