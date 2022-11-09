County approves bridge repair contract

County Commissioners approved a $54,500 contract to Sletten Construction during their Nov. 9 meeting for repairs to the Truly Bridge.

The bridge was recently closed for failing a Montana Department of Transportation inspection, according to county public works.

Public works hired TD&H for professional services to identify the needed fixes and jointly determined Sletten could perform the repairs, according to the county.

The department didn’t reach out to other contractors “because time is of the essence, with winter right around the comer, we need to move fast,” according to staff and the amount of the contract is below the state law threshold that requires the public bidding process.

During the meeting, Les Payne, county public works director, told commissioners that vehicles over the weight limit had contributed to the damage to the bridge. He said the weight limit would be adjusted and new signage posted once the repairs are complete.

