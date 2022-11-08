Military Appreciation Days in downtown Great Falls Nov. 10-12

The Downtown Chicks, a committee of the Downtown Great Falls Association, in recognition of Veterans Day, is hosting Military Appreciation Days in downtown Great Falls.

Active duty, retired military, veterans, and their family members, are encouraged to look for this flyer posted in windows throughout stores and restaurants downtown Nov. 10-12.

The following local establishments have confirmed these specials:

Belles and Lace Bridal: 25 percent off storewide

Brush Crazy: 10 percent off in-studio purchase

Clark and Lewie’s: 20 percent off in restaurant for those who show military ID or are in uniform

Club Cigar: $2 draft and well drinks

Let’s Play Games and Toys: 10 percent off, cannot be combined with other offers or discounts

Dragonfly Dry Goods: Free grab bag ($50 value) with purchase of $50 or more

Electric City Coffee and Bistro: 15 percent of all products with military ID

Ferrin’s Furniture: 10 percent off any sale priced item-Stressless excluded

Fire Artisan Pizza: 10 percent off purchase everyday

Great Harvest Breads: 10 percent off breads, sandwiches and goodies, everyday

Hoglunds: 10 percent off purchase everyday

Kaufman’s: 10 percent off purchase

Klover: 25 percent off online or in-store purchase, 15 percent off everyday

Mighty Mo Brew Pub: 20 percent off regular menu items (dine-in only, beer and food)

My Viola: 10 percent discount on your flower or plant purchase or a My Viola gift item for 10 percent off for active or veterans with military ID on their purchase (excluding weddings, funeral, delivery fee or special order items).

Originality Balloons: 10 percent discount on sales with military ID

Pizazz: 10 percent off storewide, and two mimosa’s for $8

The Blue Rose: 25 percent discount on purchase

The Wild Hare: Receive one $1 beverage (under $10 drink), or a free Chicharron drink

Vey pur: Active duty receives 10 percent off everyday

Other businesses may be offering specials – just look for the above poster in the window.

