Election 2022: Results
Updated 5 a.m. Nov. 9
Polls closed at 8 p.m.
At the third round of ballot counts at 3:39 a.m., 29,210 ballots have been counted and preliminary results are below.
There are still roughly a 100 ballots to be counted, including military ballots, provisional ballots and those lacking a signature or with a signature that doesn’t match the one on file.
Those who didn’t sign their ballot or their signature didn’t match the one on file have until 5 p.m. Nov. 9 to come in and sign their ballot or address the non-matching signature.
Provisional ballots are those issued when a person has moved within the state and cannot be counted until after 3 p.m. Nov. 14 and require working statewide to ensure a person didn’t cast ballots in two counties, according to Cascade County elections officials.
About two weeks after the election, the county will conduct a canvas to certify the results.
There’s a few races that are very close in the preliminary results and once the remaining ballots are counted, may trigger an automatic recount or the threshold within which a candidate can request a recount at their own expense.
Under state law, a recount must be conducted if “a candidate for a precinct office or for a county, municipal, or district office voted for in only one county, other than a legislator or a judge of the district court, is defeated by a margin not exceeding 1/4 of 1 percent of the total votes cast or by a margin not exceeding 10 votes, whichever is greater, and the defeated candidate, within 5 days after the official canvass, files with the election administrator a verified petition stating that the candidate believes that a recount will change the result and that a recount of the votes for the office or nomination should be conducted.”
A candidate can request a recount at their expense if they are defeated by a margin exceeding 1/4 of 1 percent but not exceeding 1/2 of 1 percent of the total votes cast for all candidates for the same position,” within five days of the canvas.
With the preliminary counts, a number of incumbents have been ousted and the county public safety levy has been approved.
Voters approved local option taxes for marijuana sales county-wide and city voters opted to legalize marijuana business operations within the city limits.
*designates incumbents
County Commissioner District 3
Don Ryan (D)*: 12,652
Rae Grulkowski (R): 15,727
County Commissioner District 1
Joe Briggs (R)*: 20,809
County Sheriff
Jesse Slaughter (R)*: 21,931
County Attorney
Josh Racki (D)*: 18,439
County Clerk and Recorder
Rina Fontana Moore (D)*: 14,225
Sandra Merchant (R): 14,245
Justice of the Peace Dept. 1
Eric Bailey: 13,253
Dave Phillips*: 9,074
Justice of the Peace Dept. 2
Shall Steve Fagenstrom be retained?
Yes: 22,419
No: 3,440
Public Administrator
Gerald Boland (D)*: 18.166
County Treasurer/Superintendent of Schools
Diana Heikkila (D)*: 21,875
District Court Judge (nonpartisan)
David Grubich: 15,260
Michele Levine: 10,717
Supreme Court
Justice 1
Bill D’Alton: 5,096
Jim Rice: 19,507
Justice 2
James Brown: 12,318
Ingrid Gustafson: 14,860
Public Service Commissioner District 1
Randy Pinocci (R): 20,555
U.S. Representative 2nd Congressional District
Gary Buchanan (I): 6,382
Sam Rankin (L): 404
Penny Ronning (D): 6,572
Matt Rosendale (R): 15,553
Ballot Questions
County local option tax for medical marijuana
Yes: 17,422
No: 10,943
County local option tax for recreational marijuana
Yes: 21,449
No: 6,769
County public safety levy
Yes: 15,630
No: 12,442
City
Should marijuana business operations remain prohibited in the city limits?
Yes: 9,688
No: 10,418
Should the code be amended related to municipal judges?
Yes: 15,369
No: 4,066
Legislature
State Senator District 11
Daniel Emrich (R): 3,662
Tom Jacobson (D): 3,259
State Senator District 12
Jacob Bachmeier (D): 2,621
Wendy McKamey (R): 3,339
State Senator District 13
Casey Schreiner (D): 2,486
Jeremy Trebas (R): 2,669
State Senator District 14
David Brewer (D): 218
Russel Tempel (R): 508
State Senator District 15
Dan Bartel (R): 357
Cindy Palmer (D): 102
State Representative District 19
Russel Miner (R): 3,379
State Representative District 20
Fred Anderson (R): 3,529
Samantha Rispens (D): 1,507
State Representative District 21
Ed Buttrey (R): 2,466
Lela Graham (D): 1,290
State Representative District 22
Lola Sheldon-Galloway (R): 1,781
Nick Henry (D): 1,185
Tony Rosales (L): 205
State Representative District 23
Scot Kerns (R): 1,565
Melissa Smith (D): 1,298
State Representative District 24
Barbara Bessette (D): 1,477
Steven Galloway (R): 1,664
State Representative District 25
Steve Gist (R): 1,559
Jasmine Krotkov (D): 1,502
State Representative District 26
George Nikolakakos (R): 1,198
Kari Rosenleaf (D): 881
State Representative District 27
Josh Kassmier (R): 588
State Representative District 30
James Bergstrom (R): 356
Wendy Palmer (R): 100
State Ballot Initiatives
Constitutional Amendment 48 related to include electronic data and communications in search and seizure protections
Yes: 22,764
No: 4,972
Legislative Referendum No. 131, the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act
Yes: 14,361
No: 13,577