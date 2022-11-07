Goodsoldier, Stanley charged for incident that lead to Nov. 4 manhunt

Two people have been charged in the incident that lead to the Nov. 4 manhunt in Great Falls.

Shane Stanley, 20, has been charged with felony counts of robbery, aggravated kidnapping and assault with a weapon, as well as a parole violation and was also booked on two misdemeanor warrants.

Andale Goodsoldier, 17, has been charged with robbery, kidnapping and assault with a weapon, according to the Great Falls Police Department. He was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Goodsoldier in custody after multi-agency search

According to court documents, the incident began around 12:45 p.m. Nov. 4 when a called told dispatchers that her sister was being held hostage in her vehicle by her boyfriend, Stanley, and Goodsoldier, according to court documents.

The victim was messaging her sister through Facebook messenger as they were driving around town.

The vehicle was located at the Holiday Gas Station at 1020 15h St. N. and fled at a high rate of speed when officers arrived, according to court documents.

Stanley was arrested without incident as he walked out of the gas station and the victim was found hiding in a bathroom at the nearby Taco Johns, according to court documents.

The victim told officers she’d been with Stanley and Goodsoldier at her residence earlier that day when Stanley and Goodsoldier asked her to use her car, according to court documents.

When she declined, the victim told police that Goodsoldier displayed a handgun, racked the slide and Stanley grabbed her by the arm, said she was going with them and forced her into the vehicle, according to court documents.

The victim told officers she was afraid of Stanley as he’d assaulted her in the past and that she wasn’t free to leave, according to court documents.

The victim told police that Goodsoldier had the gun on his person and later in a green backpack and that Goodsoldier was driving with Stanley in the passenger seat and that she was in the backseat, according to court documents.

The victim, according to court documents, told Stanley and Goodsoldier that she needed to use the bathroom and attempted to lock herself in there at the Holiday but the the door was locked so she ran to the Taco John’s restaurant.

Law enforcement searched for Goodsoldier on Nov. 4, closing a portion of River Drive and advising people that he was considered armed and dangerous. He was located south of Great Falls and arrested on Nov. 5 by Cascade County sheriff’s deputies.

Stanley is set to make an initial appearance in district court on Nov. 7 and the prosecutors are requesting that his bond be set at $100,000.

Goodsoldier is being charged as a minor and made an initial appearance in youth court on Nov. 7 when his bond was set at $50,000, according to the county attorney’s office.

