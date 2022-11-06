GFPD investigating Nov. 5 shooting at The Do Bar

The Great Falls Police Department responded to a shooting in The Do Bar parking Nov. 5.

One person was shot and was transported to the ER with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries, according to GFPD.

Police interviewed several parties and are not currently looking for anyone else that was involved, according to GFPD.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have yet been made, according to GFPD.

There does not appear to be any threat to the public and no further details are being released, according to GFPD.

