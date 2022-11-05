State choral festival concert is Nov. 15 at GFHS

The AA Choral Festival Concert is 6 p.m. Nov. 15 in the Great Falls High School auditorium.

Attendees can hear high school choir students from Billings West, Helena Capital, Charles M. Russell, and Great Falls High Schools in the annual AA Choral Festival.

Each individual choir will perform a brief program on their own and then the students will all combine in one mass choir for the final portion of the program.

The mass choir will be conducted by Dr. Richard Sparks, professor emeritus from the University of North Texas.

Admission is free.

For more details, contact the GFPS Music and Art Department at 406-268-6079.

